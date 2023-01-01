Become a Partner

Fill in your details below and we will be in touch soon to book in a call















Book a demo

Technology built for mass participation endurance events

We help event organisers attract, convert and retain their customers through one seamless, user-centric experience.

Book a demo

Let’s Do this is trusted by leading event organisers

EQT logoNfX logoY Combinator logoEQT logoEQT logoEQT logoEQT logoEQT logo

Your events. Our technology.

The tools you need to create an amazing participant experience, from the moment they hit your website:

Event Registration

Provide an amazing experience by leveraging our participant focused registration product, proven to outperform industry-standards.

Email Tooling

Marketing and transactional email features, built to drive loyalty, engagement and ticket sales.

Data & Insights

We don't just give you data. We give you actionable insights and guidance, so you can take control and grow your sales.

Social

Turn your participants into your influencers with purpose-built group registration and invites, referrals, and an app designed to attract Gen-Z.

Add-ons

Make add-ons a powerful source of revenue for your business, using our inbuilt tools and integration with Shopify.

Charities

Delight partners with fundraising management access, plus powerful integrations and in-flow prompts for participants.

What makes us different?

Helping you create an amazing experience for participants, from event discovery to finish line feeling - and beyond.

#1 marketplace for endurance events

Broaden your reach by accessing our engaged consumer base

Industry leading registration flow conversion

Rich and immersive event pages built to convert

Easy to use, powerful registration platform

Tools that help you create a seamless participant experience

Customisable to meet your unique event needs

Segmentation and insights to help you reach more diverse audiences at the right times

Relentless focus on the participant

Inclusive and accessible UX design

Continuously improving software thanks to robust A/B testing

Built to keep participants coming to your events again and again

Reliable Technology. World class team. Partnered with you.

Data Science & Analytics

Product Design & Development

Partner Success & Customer Service

Over 1 million participants have used Let’s Do this to register for their events.

See our reviews on

Delivering growth at every stage of the cycle

We exist to inspire participants to find, buy and manage tickets for moments that make them feel alive. Here’s how we can help you.

Consideration

Attract new participants to your events when people are considering what’s next

Solutions

Marketplace SEO    •    Marketplace listing    •    Referrals    •    Discount windows

Registration

Increase your conversion with best-in-class registration technology

Solutions

Flow Optimisation     •    LDT-funded referrals     •    Upsell tactics     •    Add-ons     •    Large Group Bookings

Bay to Breakers saw a 48% uplift in their performance after partnering with us.

Race Day

Our organiser and consumer apps take management and engagement to new heights

Solutions

Instant race photos     •    In-app reg     •    QR code check-in     •    Dynamic bib assignment     •    FOMO messaging

Post Race

Send personalised comms to bring your participants back time after time

Solutions

Drag & drop email tool     •    Organiser branding     •  Audience segments

“LDT have unrivalled data and insights on how participants search for, engage with and ultimately sign up for events...”

Crystian Kumnick

General Manager at
Motiv Sports

“A great company to book running events with. A really easy website to use with amazing customer support when you need it”

Fiona - booked on Let's Do This

Get started with Let's Do This

Start attracting, converting and
retaining more participants today.

Book a demo
By clicking “Accept”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.
PreferencesDenyAccept